The Denver Bar That's Been Pouring Locals Drinks For Over 150 Years
When you imagine the oldest pubs in the United States, thoughts may conjure East Coast areas like Boston, New York, or even Rhode Island, where a tavern in Newport dates all the way back to 1673. While westward expansion doesn't date quite back that far, there are still plenty of century-plus old establishments West of the Mississippi, especially in gold rush-era states like Colorado, where My Brother's Bar opened in 1873 — making it over 150 years old.
Hailed as the oldest bar in Denver, Colorado, My Brother's Bar has had many names, but after two brothers from Detroit purchased the bar in 1970, the name formed naturally. According to the My Brother's Bar website, the current name originated when both brothers were working, and a vendor came to cash in their payments. One of the brothers would redirect the collector's attention away from himself, saying, "Don't look at me, it's my brother's bar."
The bar's menu has a wide range of food that leans into the Rocky Mountain energy of Denver, with items like a bison burger, a steerburger, and a jalapeño cream cheese burger. It also features creative cold and hot sandwiches, along with options for vegetarians, various snacks, and an even a newer brunch menu. A popular feature at Brother's Bar also is its condiment tray, where customers can deck out their burgers and sandwiches with pickles, pepperoncinis, white onions, and relish as they see fit.
Old brick and warm charm make My Brother's Bar endearing to locals and tourists alike
There is no shortage of unique dining experiences in Colorado, especially in a funky town like Denver, where airport visitors are greeted by a notoriously horrifying 32-foot tall electric blue horse sculpture. What My Brother's Bar lacks in scary statues it makes up for in local charm, despite the various ownership changes it's had over the many years. Writers like Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac were known to visit the bar, and it's likely that other notable figures have crossed its threshold at some point in the last 150 years.
The building's red brick exterior and windows with shutters and flower boxes beneath them provide a nice contrast to many of the newer and more modern structures nearby. My Brother's Bar has large street-facing windows that help to illuminate the dark interior, while the leather bar seats, and worn wooden tables, and floors reflect its age in a charming way. There's also a back patio with tables, chairs, and umbrellas for those looking to enjoy Colorado's weather. If you're seeking more places to explore the capital city of the Centennial State, swing by some of the best restaurants in Denver.