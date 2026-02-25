The Denver Bar That's Been Pouring Locals Drinks For Over 150 Years

When you imagine the oldest pubs in the United States, thoughts may conjure East Coast areas like Boston, New York, or even Rhode Island, where a tavern in Newport dates all the way back to 1673. While westward expansion doesn't date quite back that far, there are still plenty of century-plus old establishments West of the Mississippi, especially in gold rush-era states like Colorado, where My Brother's Bar opened in 1873 — making it over 150 years old.

Hailed as the oldest bar in Denver, Colorado, My Brother's Bar has had many names, but after two brothers from Detroit purchased the bar in 1970, the name formed naturally. According to the My Brother's Bar website, the current name originated when both brothers were working, and a vendor came to cash in their payments. One of the brothers would redirect the collector's attention away from himself, saying, "Don't look at me, it's my brother's bar."

The bar's menu has a wide range of food that leans into the Rocky Mountain energy of Denver, with items like a bison burger, a steerburger, and a jalapeño cream cheese burger. It also features creative cold and hot sandwiches, along with options for vegetarians, various snacks, and an even a newer brunch menu. A popular feature at Brother's Bar also is its condiment tray, where customers can deck out their burgers and sandwiches with pickles, pepperoncinis, white onions, and relish as they see fit.