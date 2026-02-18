The Boneless Wings Lawsuit Against Buffalo Wild Wings Didn't Have Enough Meat

At some point, we've all probably made a crack about the incongruity of the term "boneless chicken wings," but most don't turn their mildly wry observations into a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings. Yet that is exactly what one Chicago-based customer did three years ago. In 2023, Aimen Halim filed suit against the wing chain, alleging that the "boneless wings" designation misled diners into thinking they were ordering deboned chicken wings. The lawsuit also alleged that the plaintiff suffered financial injury, as he would not have spent money on them if he had known that they were actually like chicken nuggets.

However, on February 17, 2026, U.S. District Judge John Tharp dismissed Halim's claims, reinforcing the position of "boneless wings" on menus nationwide. Back when the lawsuit was filed, Buffalo Wild Wings disputed the claims, alleging that no reasonable person would think boneless wings were actually made from real chicken wings — and the judge seems to agree. Tharp ruled in favor of BWW, noting that consumers should be able to tell that boneless wings were not necessarily made from wing meat.

According to the judge, "wing" is a common catch-all term also used to refer to products like cauliflower "wings," therefore not only referring to actual chicken wings. Tharp also cited a similar 2024 Ohio court ruling that referenced chicken "fingers" as another clear marketing term that customers should understand does not have a literal meaning.