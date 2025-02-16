Boneless Wings Vs Chicken Nuggets: Is There Really A Difference?

When the craving for bite-sized, deep-fried pieces of chicken hits, you might not care too much what kind of shape it is. And you have probably heard that chicken nuggets and boneless wings are the same thing anyway. Yes, it's true that they can be pretty close, and both will give you that finger-licking satisfaction. However, there are a couple of key differences between the two.

From a visual perspective, boneless wings are often bigger (and you won't find any dino-shaped wings) but it's what's on the inside that really counts. Boneless wings and nuggets are made from different parts of the chicken, leading to a different taste and texture. These two chicken delights tend to be eaten differently too, with boneless wings offered as an alternative to their bone-in namesake, while nuggets will show up anywhere from a Happy Meal to an amped-up salad.