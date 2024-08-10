Chicken nuggets are an easy weeknight dinner for the kids or a late-night snack for college students, usually reserved for meals that require very little effort or imagination. We pop them out of the oven and into our mouths with a side of ketchup and call it a day. But, if we take advantage of the time it takes to bake or air fry them to make a tasty stir-fry sauce, we can transform frozen chicken nuggets into a takeout dish right from home.

Chicken nuggets offer a thick crunchy breading that'll soak up any flavorful sauce you toss them in. Considering the wealth of famous sauce-coated wings and Chinese takeout favorites, you've got plenty of inspiration for your next batch of chicken nuggets. You can make your sauce as simple or complex as you like, using a blend of store-bought condiments, seasonings, and fresh aromatics to give it a scratch-made taste. Chinese takeout staples, like this homemade recipe for General Tso's chicken, are defined by their sauces, which take less than 10 minutes to make. Simply stir-fry diced aromatics like scallions, ginger, and garlic in oil before adding honey, rice vinegar, and soy sauce, finishing with a cornstarch slurry for that characteristic thickness.

You could dress up store-bought sauces and pastes like miso, hoisin, gochujang, and teriyaki with fresh garlic, ginger, and scallions before pouring over sizzling oil and blending. Even a three-ingredient blend of chili oil, honey, and soy sauce would create a vibrant, sweet-and-spicy coating for your homemade takeout dish.