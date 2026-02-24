When Light Beer Doesn't Cut It, Reach For This Bottle And You'll Be Satisfied

There is a time and a place for light beer. In fact, there are many of them. Sitting on a sun-strewn patio on a hot afternoon, setting down your pack at the top of a mountain after a steep hike. In moments like these there is nothing that hits the spot like a cold, crisp lager that isn't too heavy or too strong. There is, after all, a reason why light beers are so popular. But sometimes a can of pale, mild-tasting beer just isn't the move. Particularly in the winter months, when the chill wind blows and the dark of night outlasts the day, the body yearns for something stronger. This is the time for beers that are heavy and complex, sweet and bitter. Beers that drink like a meal and bring inner warmth to the long dark. This is the time for Barrel-Aged Abraxas.

According to Stephanie Brennan, the beverage director for Chicago's Hopleaf Bar, this imperial stout is an underrated and expert-approved beer. It is a seasonal offering from Perennial Artisan Ales that finds its complexity in not just the heavy, dark grain bill, but also the addition of a fine balance of ancho chiles, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, and cinnamon sticks. These additives imbue the brew with just the right amount of sweetness, spice, heat, and bitterness to balance the heavy malt. Clocking in at around 12.8% alcohol by volume, this beer is not for the faint of heart, delivering a boozy kick to match its powerful flavor. But the true secret of this edition of Abraxas is found in the aging process.