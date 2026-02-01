10 Underrated Beers For Your Super Bowl Party, According To Experts

One of the best things about the Super Bowl — besides watching your team score a game-winning touchdown — is that it gives us an excuse to hang out with friends, tuck into some tasty snacks, and enjoy a few beers. While you could opt for a bucket of popular light beers, it's always worth picking up some options from craft breweries.

If you're looking to try a new beer that's unique, interesting, and delicious, you're in luck. We wanted to look past the recognizable macro-brewery brands, so we reached out to experts from bars and bottle shops around the country to find the best underrated beers to serve at a Super Bowl party. While these beers were predominantly recommended based on their flavor and quality, many of them pair perfectly with classic Super Bowl snacks. You probably won't find any of these beers at your local grocery store, but it's well worth the effort to seek them out. Who knows? One might even become your favorite new brew.