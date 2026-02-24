The Sockerbit Candy At Target That Gives Swedish Sweets A Bad First Impression
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Swedish candy has been taking America (and social media) by storm in recent years. The trend, which continues to attract thousands of hashtags and likes on TikTok, is not only down to the bright colors and fun shapes associated with the Nordic treats, but also the use of natural ingredients and real sugar. There are a growing number of U.S. businesses specializing in the treats, like Sockerbit, a popular, L.A.-based brand run by a couple who met working in the candy industry in Europe.
Sockerbit started rolling out its products at Target stores in late 2025, so, of course, we had to sample some flavors. One of our expert testers tried out all the Sockerbit candy at Target, and while there were types that really blew her away, there was one that was just far too sour to enjoy: the Sour and Fruit Heart Gummies. The bright, heart-shaped sweets were certainly pretty to look at, but all four of the flavors she tried failed to impress.
There are meant to be three kinds of hearts in the packet, all with two different colors and tastes each. The pink side of the Pineapple-Strawberry flavor was so tart it was like biting into a lemon, while the other tasted like an underripe fruit. As for the purple and green Apple-Cherry heart, the combination was so sour it brought a tear to our tester's eye.
Try Sockerbit's other flavors
We're not the only ones who have had a bad experience with the Sockerbit Sour and Fruit Heart Gummies, if online reviews are anything to go by. One Target shopper said that the candies were "rock hard" in a one-star review posted on the retailer's website, while others called them "underwhelming" and "mid, at best." Another person called them "truly terrible," and someone else said, "The flavors are icky and leave an aftertaste. A bit too hard to chew for my liking." 4
Overall, our tester actually enjoyed the texture of the candies. They were plump and tender with the right amount of bite, which was an element she also enjoyed when it came to Sockerbit's other flavors. Her favorite, the Sour Gummy Mix, easily earned the crown for its impressive variety, ratio of tastes, and interesting textures.
While the Sour and Fruit Heart Gummies weren't our favorite, they have their fans. One TikTok user who tried them alongside the Strawberry Dream flavor said, "I like both of these actually but I prefer the texture of this one," while pointing to the Strawberry Dream. A Target shopper also said in a review, "Amazing flavor, crisp, fresh fruit flavors, soft to chew and decently sized." You might just need to test the candies out for yourself, but make sure to buy a bag of the Sour Gummy Mix alongside them, or try out some other popular Swedish candies.