The Sockerbit Candy At Target That Gives Swedish Sweets A Bad First Impression

Swedish candy has been taking America (and social media) by storm in recent years. The trend, which continues to attract thousands of hashtags and likes on TikTok, is not only down to the bright colors and fun shapes associated with the Nordic treats, but also the use of natural ingredients and real sugar. There are a growing number of U.S. businesses specializing in the treats, like Sockerbit, a popular, L.A.-based brand run by a couple who met working in the candy industry in Europe.

Sockerbit started rolling out its products at Target stores in late 2025, so, of course, we had to sample some flavors. One of our expert testers tried out all the Sockerbit candy at Target, and while there were types that really blew her away, there was one that was just far too sour to enjoy: the Sour and Fruit Heart Gummies. The bright, heart-shaped sweets were certainly pretty to look at, but all four of the flavors she tried failed to impress.

There are meant to be three kinds of hearts in the packet, all with two different colors and tastes each. The pink side of the Pineapple-Strawberry flavor was so tart it was like biting into a lemon, while the other tasted like an underripe fruit. As for the purple and green Apple-Cherry heart, the combination was so sour it brought a tear to our tester's eye.