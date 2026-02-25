This Popular Chain Bakery's Cupcakes Took Off After A Food Network Win

When preparing to compete in a televised baking competition, the allure of fame is strong. For Molly's Cupcakes, a championship crown on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" not only validated its recipes, but launched the Chicago bakery chain into the national spotlight. A filled Peach Cobbler Cupcake helped seal the deal, and separate Molly's Cupcakes from the competition.

Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" put Molly's through several rounds of scrutiny. For the first challenge, participants had to bake cupcakes using a surprise ingredients chosen by the judges. After a taste-test, one baker was eliminated, allowing Eileen Kerbel of Molly's Cupcakes to advance to the second round where both the taste and presentation of cupcakes were judged and evaluated, according to the competition's vintage theme. Kerbel and another finalist then went on to the last battle of building a 1,000-cupcake vintage-inspired display. This is when Molly's Peach Cobbler Cupcake, a recipe made with vanilla streusel cake, cinnamon peach filling, and whipped cream frosting topped with a peach slice, won over the judges and the $10,000 cash prize.

In addition to winning "Cupcake Wars," Molly's Cupcakes has been voted as having the best cupcakes in America by Fox News and New York Voice, and it even placed on USA Today's list of the "10 Best Cupcake Bakeries in the Country."