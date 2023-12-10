How To Prepare For A Cooking Show Competition, According To Top Chef Vet Tiffany Derry

If you're a fan of competitive cooking shows, you've likely pictured yourself in the contestants' shoes. Some viewers take things a step further, auditioning for a spot on their favorite shows in hopes of making a name for themselves. Still, nabbing the top spot isn't always the greatest reward, and many "Top Chef" contestants prosper after taking their leave. Take Tiffany Derry, for a start. The clever chef impressed audiences during her run on "Top Chef" Season 7, securing a fan-favorite award.

But Derry's brush with fame didn't end there. After "Top Chef," her influence grew exponentially across the food scene. Today, she's at the helm of two renowned restaurants in her native Texas: Roots Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table, the recipient of two James Beard Award nominations. Plus, the accomplished chef still finds time to entertain her fanbase. Last month, she appeared as a featured guest at the first Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, Texas, where she led live cooking demonstrations for guests. The event, sponsored by Pepsi Dig In, celebrated Black-owned food vendors, mixologists, musicians, and more.

Now, if you need advice on entering a cooking show competition yourself, you've arrived at the right place. Tasting Table met with Derry for an exclusive interview after her Honeyland trip, where the "Top Chef" alum filled us in on the secrets to her success on and off screen. From fighting stage fright to staying cool under pressure, Derry's insider tips will be invaluable should you ever find yourself on the chopping block.