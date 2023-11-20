What New Host Kristen Kish Says Viewers Can Expect From Season 21 Of Top Chef - Exclusive

When Padma Lakshmi announced her exit from hosting 17 years of "Top Chef" in June of 2023, the search to fill the role didn't take long. Kristen Kish was announced as the new host in July, just one month after Lakshmi's departure. Yet it came as a surprise to Kish, who recently told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview that she was caught off guard by the offer. (Less surprised was anyone familiar with Kish's extensive qualifications as a chef, author, television host, and prior winner of "Top Chef.") Season 21 of the hit show wrapped filming over the summer, and ahead of its 2024 release, we wanted to know what viewers can expect from the fresh season.

"The viewers are going to take away a lot of things," Kish said. "There are a lot of great classic things that stick with the show that make the show what they are." What does this mean in practical terms for "Top Chef"? According to her, it translates to a continued focus on showcasing what talented chefs can accomplish in competitive scenarios.

Season 21 will also continue focusing on the human narrative of the contestants. "One thing will always remain true," Kish said. "The show is not about me and being the host. It's not about Gail [Simmons]; it's not about Tom [Colicchio]; it's about the chefs. It's about how they move through this process, and we are the vehicle to help tell the story of the chefs. I truly believe that."