When Raising Cane's Was Short On Fry Cooks, Corporate Employees Traded Ties For Aprons To Fill In

The link between the kitchen and the corporate boardroom is usually restricted to language. You might put a failing project on the "back burner", or search for the "sweet spot" between stretch goals and feasibility. You could even "trim the fat" when a plan starts to feel bloated. And you do all of this without ever stepping in front of an oven. A few years ago though, corporate employees at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers found themselves shuttling between the frying pan and the fire, and this time it was literal, not figurative.

In 2021, companies across America faced major labor shortages — one of the many cascading effects of the lockdown triggered by COVID-19. Thousands of businesses shut down, leading to 22 million job losses. However, as companies adapted and reopened within 12 months, the number of job openings exceeded the number of available workers, especially in the hospitality sector. According to CNN, 71% of restaurants were running understaffed at the time.

For Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, addressing this shortage was a huge priority, given that they needed to hire 50,000 people in 50 days to fuel their growth plans. As a short-term fix, they took a creative decision, getting corporate staff to double up as line cooks and cashiers at understaffed stores. "It's obviously unprecedented times, there's no playbook on how to get through it," the company's co-CEO AJ Kumaran said at the time, as reported by CNN. "It's all hands on deck." That they didn't lay-off any employees during the pandemic and got corporate employees to double up as fry cooks are among the facts that make the Raising Cane's story so interesting.