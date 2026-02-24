David Bowie's Favorite Food Was A Cheese-Topped British Comfort Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rock n' roll icon, David Bowie, left behind a legacy of world-changing music, breathtaking fashion moments, and a voracious appetite for life's pleasures. Bowie was a true innovator in every sense of the word, bringing a certain otherworldliness to everything he did as a creative. Despite Bowie's seemingly extraterrestrial presence, his favorite food was actually a rather earthly and earthy dish. He had a particular affinity for the classic British staple, a simple shepherd's pie, and apparently both he and his wife Iman would make it.

It's interesting to note that, like Bowie, a traditional shepherd's pie is itself something of a contradiction. Despite its name, shepherd's pie is not so much a pie as it is a baked casserole. Further, its variety of comforting ingredients are as versatile as your own culinary creativity. You can reinvent a shepherd's pie just like the proclaimed "Starman" reinvented his own image over the decades of his illustrious music career.

Traditionally, shepherd's pie is made with ground lamb, vegetables, and a topping of mashed potatoes topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese. A 2013 pop-up cafe in Ginza, Tokyo, created by Bowie's Japanese record label, served a unique version of this Bowie favorite that included chili beans and a lot of cheese. Whenever you want to remember the late, great rock star, prepare his favorite food to your liking, keeping in mind that, if Bowie marched to the beat of his own drum, so can you with your tribute dish.