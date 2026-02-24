Krusteaz's Worst Quick Bread Mix Flops In Taste And Texture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Krusteaz may not be as well-known as Duncan Hines or Pillsbury, but the brand is arguably much more prolific. Not only do they make muffin and pancake mixes, but Krusteaz's line of quick breads offers a unique and diverse array of desserts to enjoy for either breakfast or brunch. Tasting Table sampled and ranked 6 different Krusteaz pound cake and quick bread mixes according to ease of use, flavor, and texture. And the worst Krusteaz quick bread overall was the cranberry orange quick bread, simply because it totally flopped in the taste and texture departments. Upon opening the box, the jar of orange-zested cranberries smelled incredible and gave us all the hope in the world that the intoxicatingly citrusy, devilishly fruity aroma was going to equate to a tasty loaf.

The mix itself needed little more than water, oil, and eggs to make, which blend to combine before stirring the cranberries and zest in until they're evenly dispersed. The mix came together easily, but our hopes were dashed after taking the bread out of the oven. Even after baking it for the longest possible time the instructions stated, the bread was still underdone. The center was sunken in, the slices crumbled apart, and the consistency of the crumb was grainy. The biggest disappointment, however, came with the flavor. Despite such a strong fruity aroma, the flavor was muted. The grainy, fall-apart texture was front and center since there was no tangy, bright fruitiness to compensate. Consequently, this cranberry orange quick bread is one Krusteaz product to avoid.