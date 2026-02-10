6 Krusteaz Pound Cake And Quick Bread Mixes, Ranked

Recently, I found myself strolling through the baking aisle at my local grocery store, and the bright pink boxes of Dolly Parton's new line of baking mixes caught my eye. I love Dolly Parton, and while I didn't really want to try her mixes (just admire), I'm happy I took the time to do so. Because right beside her boxes was a long line of Krusteaz baking mix options.

Until recently, I was only aware of the Krusteaz pancake and waffle mixes, which I had always used. I didn't realize the company offered so much more. It has an entire line of muffin mixes, which I suggest checking out. It also sells quick bread and pound cake mixes — two things I generally only make from scratch on special occasions. But if a good mix exists, anything could become an occasion.

So, I bought all the quick bread and pound cake mixes I could find and took them to my kitchen. I wanted to see how easy they were to make and if they were worth taking the time to make at all — something I go into more at the end of the article. Even if it's a mix, a loaf is still going to take up an hour or so. You have multiple ingredients to add, long bake times, and you're going to make a bit of a mess. It's a commitment. If I'm going to use a mix, it better be easy and actually taste good. Here's how I ranked the potential of Krusteaz' pound cake and quick bread mixes.