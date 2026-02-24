The Best Sit-Down Chain Cheeseburger Comes From A Popular Steakhouse

It's hard to beat a solid cheeseburger in terms of taste and classic comfort. When you feel like treating yourself to a meal, finding the best burger for your buck can seem like quite the feat. Skipping over the fast food fare in favor of a more satisfying sit-down option, LongHorn Steakhouse's cheeseburger stands out in Tasting Table's rankings as the absolute best.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, the sit-down steakhouse chain's offering is the top of the pack for good reason. Between a sizable, properly cooked burger patty and an extra helping of sliced cheese on top, the sandwich is finished off with accents of mustard and pickles that perfectly complement the overall taste and texture of the sandwich, housed inside a fluffy bun. At a price point of around $15.49, the cheeseburger is pricier than many of its other sit-down chain counterparts but well worthwhile. What's more, its lunch special price of $11.99 makes it even more appealing.

It's easy to see why the cheeseburger is one of the best menu items that aren't steak at the sit-down steakhouse. Fans across the internet also echo this sentiment in a number of positive reviews. In one Reddit thread, a user shares, "This burger brings me happiness." Another mentions, "These burgers are probably the absolute best you can find at such a price, especially during lunch." Rounding out the comments, another user jokes, "That's my secret lunch spot for an amazing burger that's cheaper than fast food."