The Easy Shortcut For A Bakery-Quality Trifle

If you're hosting a dinner party and need an easy but impressive dessert that can be made ahead, look no further than the trifle. The traditional British dessert is made up of cake, custard, fruit, and cream. It was first made in the 18th century as a way to use up stale cake, but today, it's frequently made from scratch. It's both simple and stunning, especially if it's served in a trifle bowl, and its flavor combinations are endless. But before you go ahead and bake each of its core components from scratch, consider using a boxed cake mix to satisfy this portion of your trifle. Not only will this save you lots of time, but if you're not used to baking cakes from scratch, a mix will help guarantee a bakery-quality trifle that's sure to impress all your guests.

While you could just make a cake to eat as-is, a trifle is seriously one of the most creative ways to use a boxed cake mix. To do it, prepare your favorite cake mix by following the instructions. You don't even need to worry about the shape of the cake pan you use, since you'll just be breaking it up into chunks for the trifle. Once it's done, be sure to give it plenty of time on a wire rack to cool completely. Then, after assembling the other ingredients, layer everything in your trifle, starting with cake chunks and repeating layers until you reach the top of the bowl.