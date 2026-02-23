Skip This Store-Bought Cherry Pie Unless You Prefer Dry And Chewy Slices

At its best, cherry pie should feature a flaky, crisp crust around a sweet-tart filling of cherries that burst with juicy flavor. It might be unrealistic to expect a premade pie to reach this ideal, but in our taste test and ranking of store-bought cherry pies, we found some products that are nearly as good. Unfortunately, one item that absolutely did not make the grade was the Giant Eagle Market District Cherry Pie, which landed in last place due to its off-putting texture.

Giant Eagle is a grocery chain with locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana, and its specialty baked goods are well-liked by many customers. However, we thought its Market District-brand cherry pie seriously fell short of expectations. The 9-inch dessert wins gold in the looks department, but there's too much crust packed into every bite, and the dough itself has a chewy, almost stale consistency. The edge of the crust was slightly crispy and browned, but not good enough to save the rest. Meanwhile, the cherry filling was a bit too tangy and quite dry, without that saucy quality you expect from a good fruit pie.

The worst part is that Giant Eagle's pie was the most expensive one we tasted, making its poor performance extra disappointing. It could maybe be passable with the help of a moist topping like ice cream, whipped cream, custard sauce, or extra cherries, but as-is, it's a baked good bust. Other Giant Eagle customers aren't huge fans, either.