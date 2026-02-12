The Best Store-Bought Cherry Pie Is Even Better Than Marie Callender's
There's nothing quite like a slice of cherry pie. But preparing a homemade pie takes a lot of effort and, when pressed for time, it's much easier to streamline your dessert with a store-bought option. Among the number of store-bought cherry pies available, Tasting Table ranked the Kroger Private Selection Triple Cherry Pie as the best choice above the rest.
Bearing the phrase "triple cherry" in the title, this lofty claim was a lot for the store-bought cherry pie to live up to. In Tasting Table's estimations, however, it absolutely does. Per our taste tester's assessment, the pie boasts three different kinds of cherries: black, sweet, and tart. The fruity depth and rich buttery crust come together for a perfect bite that outshines even Marie Callender's.
It's obvious to see why Kroger's private label brands are booming, especially with selections such as this pie. What's more, you can choose to purchase an entire round pie or a half pie. There are endless options for serving and enjoying this pie, and plenty of positive reviews across the internet that echo Tasting Table's choosing it as the all-time best.
More accolades for Kroger's triple cherry pie
In addition to Tasting Table's warm opinions of this sweet treat, plenty of Kroger customers have also shared their delight over the dessert. One reviewer on the Kroger website mentioned, "This is one of the best store bought pies I've ever had. The crust is tasty, flaky and not dry or over cooked like a lot of pies. The filling strikes a nice balance of not too tart and not too sweet, it's just right, and it's full of flavorful varieties of cherries." Another Kroger reviewer stated, "This is by far one of the best Cherry Pies I have ever eaten."
With many claiming the store-bought pie is even better than homemade versions, it's easy to see why Tasting Table and others consider it the best. Rather than putting in the labor for a fruit pie and homemade piecrust, let yourself enjoy a grocery store favorite filled with luscious fruit flavor and comfort. Whether you buy a whole pie or a half pie, this triple cherry offering is sure to satisfy.
You can easily warm the cherry pie up and top it with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream for a classic dessert combination. It also goes well with a cup of black coffee for an eye-opening treat. As with any sweet, a pie as good as this is best when shared among friends and fellow foodies.