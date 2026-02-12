The Best Store-Bought Cherry Pie Is Even Better Than Marie Callender's

There's nothing quite like a slice of cherry pie. But preparing a homemade pie takes a lot of effort and, when pressed for time, it's much easier to streamline your dessert with a store-bought option. Among the number of store-bought cherry pies available, Tasting Table ranked the Kroger Private Selection Triple Cherry Pie as the best choice above the rest.

Bearing the phrase "triple cherry" in the title, this lofty claim was a lot for the store-bought cherry pie to live up to. In Tasting Table's estimations, however, it absolutely does. Per our taste tester's assessment, the pie boasts three different kinds of cherries: black, sweet, and tart. The fruity depth and rich buttery crust come together for a perfect bite that outshines even Marie Callender's.

It's obvious to see why Kroger's private label brands are booming, especially with selections such as this pie. What's more, you can choose to purchase an entire round pie or a half pie. There are endless options for serving and enjoying this pie, and plenty of positive reviews across the internet that echo Tasting Table's choosing it as the all-time best.