This Hobby Lobby Dinnerware Instantly Makes Your Kitchen Feel Like Grandma's House

There is something very welcoming and cozy about cottagecore kitchen items. This style, like what you might find in your grandma's kitchen, is making a comeback on the internet. People are not shy about accessorizing their spaces with on-theme items and sharing their finds on social media like TikTok. You won't need to run to a Goodwill or parse through the racks at your local thrift store to find something emblematic of this style, though, as there is one store that has tons of options worth considering: Hobby Lobby.

One recent find that circulated around the cottagecore universe recently is the craft store's cabbage plates and bowls. These dinnerware items, which come in traditional sage green and pastel pink, will allow you to add a distinct vintage feel to your space and offer the perfect vessel for fresh fruit, snacks, and more. Besides being both kitsch and functional, these items are affordable; the bowl is priced at $9.99, and the plate at $13.99 at the time of writing. While we can't tell if they were made as a cheaper version of Bordallo Pinheiro's cabbage plates, we are still glad to have an affordable, cute piece of decor at our fingertips, courtesy of Hobby Lobby.