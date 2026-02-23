Use Boxed Cake Mix For Even Faster Quick Breads — Here's How

When transforming boxed cake mix into a quick bread, a successful treat is as much about creativity as it is convenience. The switch is seamless in some case, and in others in requires more thinking out of the box (or boxed mix, that is). Take for instance, easy swaps like adding blueberries to white or yellow cake mix to make blueberry quick bread. Or you can turn chocolate cake into a chocolate breakfast bread by simply baking it in a loaf pan.

However, you can also substitute and customize your cake mix to make for an even more unique treat. Want banana bread in a fraction of the time, no weighing ingredients necessary? Mash up a few ripe, mashed bananas and add them to the cake mix batter, along with a bit of sour cream for good measure. For an easy yet delicious version of Kesenia Prints' three-ingredient pumpkin bread recipe, add canned, pureed pumpkin to yellow or spiced cake mix, then bake the batter in a loaf pan.

For even more flavor and textural intrigue, add dark chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, or warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to the mix. You can also add extracts to your favorite cake mix and bake it up as a quick bread. Adding a dash of almond extract and lemon juice to white cake mix batter will make for a truly satisfying and unique take on a breakfast bread or sliceable snack, perfect for whenever your sweet treat craving strikes.