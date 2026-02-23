For Tender Frozen Shrimp, Take One Extra Step Before Cooking

Frozen shrimp are a convenient and reliable quick dinner option, and frozen shrimp are actually fresher than you might think. Whether you're whipping up a spicy, garlicky tomato-based pasta dish like shrimp fra diavolo or searing them in a cast iron pan for an easy taco night, frozen shrimp are one of the unsung heroes of weeknight cooking. But as easy as they are to work with, there's one factor that might derail your entire meal, and it has to do with moisture.

Just like you should pat steak dry before cooking, you want to ensure that your defrosted shrimp are as dry as possible before cooking them. Whether they've come straight from the bag, if you've defrosted them quickly in a water bath, or even if you've just lightly rinsed them after they've thawed completely, it's imperative to pat shrimp completely dry. You can use a thin, clean kitchen towel to dry them, or even a few layers of paper towels to gently but firmly pat the shrimp dry. Since shrimp cook so quickly, you want to get some nice browning on them as soon as possible, which is near impossible to do with any excess moisture in the pan. The shrimp need to cook rapidly to make sure they stay tender, as overcooked shrimp can be rubbery and unpleasant to eat.