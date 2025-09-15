Baking Soda Isn't Just For Baking — Try It On Shrimp For A Better Bite

Baking soda is that mysterious white substance you pull out when you need to give banana bread or muffins an airier crumb, but it does a lot outside of just baking. It's an excellent meat tenderizer, it tempers overly acidic flavors, and best of all, baking soda crisps up shrimp like a dream.

A panko coating isn't the only thing that gives shrimp a crunchier finish. A dusting of baking soda prior to cooking is the perfect way to amp up the seafood's texture without breading or deep-frying. As an alkaline ingredient, baking soda increases the pH level of the shrimp's exterior. As the shrimp becomes less acidic, its proteins wear down more quickly, allowing the Maillard effect to set in faster. The shrimp is quick to caramelize, taking on a browned, crispy effect when pan-fried.

While it does help out with the crispiness of the shrimp, that doesn't mean it makes it tough or rubbery. Baking soda prevents the flesh from tightening up as it cooks, so your shrimp will stay juicy. It doesn't take much to amp up the shrimp — all you need is a ¼ teaspoon of baking soda for about one pound of shrimp. Once the shrimp is peeled and deveined, sprinkle the baking soda on top and toss them together thoroughly before refrigerating for at least 15 minutes.