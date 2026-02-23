That Old Ice Bucket Could Be Worth A Small Fortune — Here's What To Look For

With more homes having ice dispensers and fewer of us throwing formal dinner parties, the ice bucket is no longer the kitchen essential that it might have been 50 years ago. That said, whether through hand-me-downs or a flirtation with cocktail making, many of us have an ice bucket in the back of a cupboard somewhere. This might seem like an easy decluttering win, but before you relegate it to a yard sale, be sure that your ice bucket isn't valuable vintage kitchenware.

The value of an ice bucket is going to vary depending on the material and the condition, but predominately on the brand. Of course, if your bucket proudly displays a luxury name like Tiffany & Co across the front, that's easy to spot, but in other cases look for the maker's mark. This is often found stamped or engraved on the base, on the metal rim of glass buckets, where the handles attach, or inside of the lid.

For glass or crystal ice buckets, marks to keep an eye out for are Baccarat or Waterford, with examples of these in good condition fetching upwards of $500. For silver ice buckets, the name to look out for is Christofle, which can take the value nearer the $5,000 mark.