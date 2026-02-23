That Old Ice Bucket Could Be Worth A Small Fortune — Here's What To Look For
With more homes having ice dispensers and fewer of us throwing formal dinner parties, the ice bucket is no longer the kitchen essential that it might have been 50 years ago. That said, whether through hand-me-downs or a flirtation with cocktail making, many of us have an ice bucket in the back of a cupboard somewhere. This might seem like an easy decluttering win, but before you relegate it to a yard sale, be sure that your ice bucket isn't valuable vintage kitchenware.
The value of an ice bucket is going to vary depending on the material and the condition, but predominately on the brand. Of course, if your bucket proudly displays a luxury name like Tiffany & Co across the front, that's easy to spot, but in other cases look for the maker's mark. This is often found stamped or engraved on the base, on the metal rim of glass buckets, where the handles attach, or inside of the lid.
For glass or crystal ice buckets, marks to keep an eye out for are Baccarat or Waterford, with examples of these in good condition fetching upwards of $500. For silver ice buckets, the name to look out for is Christofle, which can take the value nearer the $5,000 mark.
Other signs your vintage ice bucket might be valuable
Don't despair if your ice bucket doesn't bear the mark of one of these famous brands — it might still be worth a pretty penny. Look for the hallmark instead, which for will tell you what it's made of. The number 925 or symbol of a lion will tell you it's sterling silver. The letters EP, EPNS or SP indicate that it's silver plated, and won't carry the same value. Alongside this you might find a stamp with the year, which will tell you if you have a true antique on your hands, or if it's just considered retro.
Crystal doesn't have a similar mark for purity, but there is an easy way to tell crystal from glass using a sound check. If you gently tap it with a fingernail, crystal makes a high-pitched ringing sound, rather than a dull ding. Some crystal ice buckets might have rims and handles made from sterling silver, which will also increase the value, as will gilding or delicate etchings.
Ice buckets made from wood, plastic or enamel can be valuable too, depending on the age and design. Art deco and mid-century modern pieces are sought-after items for anyone interested in collecting vintage barware. This might require more of an expert's eye to identify if the brand isn't obvious, but keep a look out for patent number stamps that can help guide your research.