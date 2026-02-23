I Tried Every Matcha Powder From The Spice & Tea Exchange And This Was My Favorite

Matcha seems to be everywhere these days, probably because it is; sales of the powder have skyrocketed in recent years. Originally, matcha was reserved for Buddhist Zen rituals and then widely used in Japanese tea ceremonies. But in the American culture of today, you can find matcha being used just about everywhere you look — including in lattes, cookies, ice cream, and cakes.

Matcha is a fine powder that is made from young, shade-grown green tea leaves. When you have matcha, you're not just having brewed green tea, as with matcha, you're ingesting the buds and full leaves of the plant. You're also consuming more caffeine than green tea, which is probably the reason many people are reaching for a matcha latte over their usual morning cup of coffee. But it is also high in antioxidants and is believed to help memory, reduce anxiety and stress, have possible cancer-fighting properties, and many more health benefits.

And all these things sound very promising. But one reason that has kept me from embracing matcha in my everyday routine is its flavor. Matcha has a reputation for being bitter, vegetal, and earthy. Thankfully, The Spice & Tea Exchange offered me the chance to experience all the matcha powder it offers to perhaps change my mind. With all options in hand, I got to work making matcha lattes. Instead of something grassy, I went in search of a tea flavor that was smooth, rich, and had acceptable amounts of umami. Here's how each of its matchas fared.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.