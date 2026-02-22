Stanley Tucci Can Whip Up A Quick Meal With Two Pantry Staples That Oddly Work
When we think of famous actors, we often imagine them eating elaborate and extravagant meals made from pricey ingredients. A can of beans and store-bought tomato sauce? Not really on the list. And yet, it's precisely this duo that Stanley Tucci opted for on a busy rainy day, proving once again why he's the most relatable famous foodie.
In an Instagram post, Tucci shared a humble meal he whipped up from ingredients that most of us likely have in the pantry. The base of his recipe is tomato sauce and white cannellini beans, an iconic combo that's as comforting as it is simple. Tucci's version features the addition of tuna, yet another cheap pantry find, as well as garlic and onions — because every pot of beans needs flavorful aromatics.
Good dishes are not just about flavor, though; they're also about texture. When you're pairing so many soft canned ingredients together, the end result can quickly end up like baby food. Tucci breaks the sensory monotony by introducing twice-baked bread, which he insists needs to be hard and crusty so that it softens to the perfect texture once it's added to the saucy dish. He finishes the hearty meal in true Italian fashion, with fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
Tomato beans are a staple Mediterranean dish made with affordable pantry ingredients
This quick tomato-based dish is a far cry from the Italian feast Stanley Tucci wants as his last meal, as it's a much simpler Mediterranean classic that makes the best of affordable pantry staples. There are no strict recipe rules or precise measurements to follow here; the foundation is always tomatoes and beans, but where you take the dish from there is totally up to you (and your pantry). For example, one common addition is roasted red peppers, which are used in Tasting Table's spin on the Italian-style white bean and tomato skillet recipe. Beyond canned vegetables, you can also experiment with different spices like paprika or chili flakes.
At its core, this is a vegan dish. But, it can easily be beefed up with extra animal protein if desired, usually using any meat you already have on hand — think: canned fish, Italian sausage, or even bacon bits as a play on cowboy beans. In a slightly more elevated version of this meal, however, lamb can even added as the star protein. You can even top portions with cheese. To keep it entirely vegan, adding smoked tofu also goes a long way flavor-wise.
Tomato beans are versatile enough to go with nearly any carb of choice, bread being the number one pick. Across the Mediterranean coast, they're also frequently served over rice, but we'd vote to eat these saucy beans with buttered potatoes any day of the week.