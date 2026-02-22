Stanley Tucci Can Whip Up A Quick Meal With Two Pantry Staples That Oddly Work

When we think of famous actors, we often imagine them eating elaborate and extravagant meals made from pricey ingredients. A can of beans and store-bought tomato sauce? Not really on the list. And yet, it's precisely this duo that Stanley Tucci opted for on a busy rainy day, proving once again why he's the most relatable famous foodie.

In an Instagram post, Tucci shared a humble meal he whipped up from ingredients that most of us likely have in the pantry. The base of his recipe is tomato sauce and white cannellini beans, an iconic combo that's as comforting as it is simple. Tucci's version features the addition of tuna, yet another cheap pantry find, as well as garlic and onions — because every pot of beans needs flavorful aromatics.

Good dishes are not just about flavor, though; they're also about texture. When you're pairing so many soft canned ingredients together, the end result can quickly end up like baby food. Tucci breaks the sensory monotony by introducing twice-baked bread, which he insists needs to be hard and crusty so that it softens to the perfect texture once it's added to the saucy dish. He finishes the hearty meal in true Italian fashion, with fresh basil and a drizzle of olive oil.