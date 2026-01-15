The Italian Feast Stanley Tucci Wants As His Last Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci has become a sort of unofficial Italian ambassador to the United States, with various television shows about his travels and dining in Italy, as well as authoring "The Tucci Cookbook" based on Italian cuisine. Tucci wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to his love for Italy, so it's no surprise that the actor's dream meal would be a plethora of Italian dishes. In an interview with The Guardian, Stanley Tucci describes his ideal final meal, to be enjoyed with good company and even better wines.

Tucci sets the scene, with the meal taking place on the shores of the gorgeous Lake Como, overlooking the water and the Alps in early fall, specifically, with classic jazz playing in the background. The meal would begin with icy martinis, later followed by Italian white and red wines.

For starters, known as primi piatti in Italian, Tucci wants tagliarini with white truffles, followed by a Venetian-style shrimp risotto. Tagliarini – also known as tagliolini and tajarin — are thin, flat noodles made with more eggs than most pastas from Piedmont. This region of Italy is also home to luxurious white truffles, making Tucci's choice a perfect example of a regional dish.