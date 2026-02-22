Break Out This Kitchen Tool For The Crispiest Sear Your Steaks Have Ever Seen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The sear makes the steak, whether you're whipping up a succulent ribeye, New York strip, filet mignon, or porterhouse. Without it, you don't have that delectably crisp exterior and charred flavor, and a moist, soft interior.

There are many techniques that you can use to get the perfect sear on your steak, from using a hot cast-iron skillet to taking advantage of the reverse sear method. But if you really want to get a great sear, you're going to have to call in the reinforcements, like a bacon press.

A bacon press is exactly what its name suggests: It's a tool that can be used to push bacon (or meat, broadly speaking) down onto a cooking surface to get a better char and more even cook. While some people (like Geoffrey Zakarian) may argue that they're not that useful, many cooks think that they can really come in handy when cooking steak. When you're ready to sear, simply apply pressure to the press to push the meat down on the surface, and lift once it's perfectly crispy.