Is A Bacon Press Worth It? Geoffrey Zakarian Gave Us His Honest Opinion

Bacon presses aren't exactly an essential item for home cooks, but they are used a lot in professional kitchens, especially in diners and greasy spoons. They're great for crisping bacon all over and creating a more uniform look. They can significantly speed up the cooking process, too. Many restaurants will also use presses to improve the texture of pre-cooked bacon, but Zakarian doesn't see the need.

Bacon presses are often bulky, so storing them at home can be cumbersome. They're also quite heavy, so it may not be worth bringing one in and out of the pantry just to cook a few slices of bacon. It's also important to remember that cast iron needs to be seasoned, and it needs to be cared for correctly to prevent rusting, which can be a process. Because of this, most bacon presses can't go in the dishwasher, which can be especially annoying for ones with intricate designs.

All in all, a bacon press probably isn't worth it for the average home cook, but some have found other uses for them, such as making ultimate grilled cheeses or smashburgers. At the end of the day though, you might just be better off utilizing a heavy spatula or a smaller pan to do the job instead, or make some crispy oven-baked bacon. Those methods might just be a little more chef- (and Zakarian-) approved.