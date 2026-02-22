Where To Find The Absolute Best Pie In Arizona

There's a real art to making a good pie. If you're a fan of pies, you've probably had more than your fair share of mediocre or even bad ones. If something goes just a little bit wrong in forming the dough, during baking, or with the filling, the whole pie can fail. So when someone makes an exceptional pie, it can be a thing of beauty. If you're near Phoenix, Arizona, you need to try Pie Snob. The reviews make it clear that if you love pie, this is the place to go.

Pie Snob has a 4.4 rating on Yelp after nearly 300 reviews. Over 200 are five stars. On Facebook, it's recommended by 90% of guests. Google reviews are at 4.5 stars after 250 ratings. It's safe to say a lot of customers love these pies. We were no different, and Pie Snob got our vote when we listed the best pies in every state.

"Not only have local publications called it one of the best pie spots around, but so have scores of happy customers on social platforms," our reviewer said. In terms of specific recommendations, they added, "Go with Pie Snob's caramel apple pie." Since our reviewer is a professional baker who knows a thing or two about pie, you can take this one to heart. Reviews on Trust Reviewers agree, with one contributor saying, "Best caramel apple pie around." A user on Reddit said the caramel apple might be their "all time favorite dessert." And that's not even the most popular flavor.