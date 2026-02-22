Where To Find The Absolute Best Pie In Arizona
There's a real art to making a good pie. If you're a fan of pies, you've probably had more than your fair share of mediocre or even bad ones. If something goes just a little bit wrong in forming the dough, during baking, or with the filling, the whole pie can fail. So when someone makes an exceptional pie, it can be a thing of beauty. If you're near Phoenix, Arizona, you need to try Pie Snob. The reviews make it clear that if you love pie, this is the place to go.
Pie Snob has a 4.4 rating on Yelp after nearly 300 reviews. Over 200 are five stars. On Facebook, it's recommended by 90% of guests. Google reviews are at 4.5 stars after 250 ratings. It's safe to say a lot of customers love these pies. We were no different, and Pie Snob got our vote when we listed the best pies in every state.
"Not only have local publications called it one of the best pie spots around, but so have scores of happy customers on social platforms," our reviewer said. In terms of specific recommendations, they added, "Go with Pie Snob's caramel apple pie." Since our reviewer is a professional baker who knows a thing or two about pie, you can take this one to heart. Reviews on Trust Reviewers agree, with one contributor saying, "Best caramel apple pie around." A user on Reddit said the caramel apple might be their "all time favorite dessert." And that's not even the most popular flavor.
They do a good job at Pie Snob
Plenty of bakeries have great reviews, but it's hard not to be swayed by some of the feedback for Pie Snob. One Yelper called it a revelation and added, "Each bite is perfect, not too sweet, crust is flakey. A perfect harmony of spices! We got the Apple, Key Lime and Banana and I was kicking myself for not buying more." When's the last time you had a revelatory pie?
The bakery has a weekly menu featuring eight pies and two cheesecakes, which can be purchased in-store or online. At least two of the three locations even have a pie vending machine out front for quick buys. The full bakery menu has over 60 pies available to custom order, including flavors like pumpkin praline, bourbon pecan, chocolate cream, and a few flavors no one remembers anymore. All of the pies are handmade, which you can tell just by looking at them. They have that rustic, scratch-made look that reminds you of grandma's kitchen.
That look is no accident. Pie Snob's "About Us" page explains the story. Owner Traci Wilbur learned to make pie from her mom. Friends were so impressed by her baking, they suggested opening a bakery and the rest is history. Pie Snob offers nearly 30 kinds of cheesecake, plus mini pies and cheesecakes. Comments across multiple forums online keep expressing the same sentiment, as seen in this simple review from Reddit, "Pie Snob has the best pies period." If you can't make it to Phoenix, you could always try some of our sweet and savory pie recipes at home.