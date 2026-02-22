The Starbucks Slump May Be Coming To An End: How The Coffee Chain Revived Itself

The revival plan was outlined in a document titled "Back To Starbucks." In terms of cutting wait times and improving the in-store experience, one of the big moves is phasing out their mobile order and pick-up stores. While this might seem like a regressive step in a technology-driven world, the logic behind the move was strong. Allowing customers to order on the phone had major repercussions, with Niccol going as far as to say that it was "chipping away at the brand's soul."

First, since there was no control over the rate of orders coming in, the wait times got out of control, with baristas complaining about basic etiquette when placing mobile orders and customers' unrealistic expectations. Second, with baristas forced to churn out order after order, the focus went away from customer interactions. To fix the vibe within stores, the company made some small, but significant changes — bringing back the condiment bar, as well as the tradition of baristas writing customers' names on cups. They're also encouraging customers to bring reusable cups and order their drink "for here" instead of "to go". In addition to this, they've introduced more transparency in pricing, and setting a four-minute wait time target in stores.

"Our Q1 results demonstrate our 'Back to Starbucks' strategy is working and we believe we're ahead of schedule," Niccol said. "It's great to see the sales momentum driven by more customers choosing Starbucks more often, and this is just the beginning."