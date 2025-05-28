Follow This Basic Starbucks Etiquette Tip When Placing Mobile Orders

Etiquette rules shouldn't be reserved for nice restaurants or even the Trader Joe's parking lot. Unfortunately, it seems that anywhere people come in contact with one another, be it in person or through a phone screen, there needs to be a set of social expectations put into place — and that includes your local Starbucks. This etiquette tip, in particular, however, has to do with orders made via the Starbucks mobile app. Starbucks baristas have a bone to pick with those of you who have been using the app to place your orders, specifically those of you who do so and expect your order to be ready seconds later.

In a Starbucks subreddit titled "Y'all so inconsiderate," a Starbucks barista expressed their frustration with customers attempting to pick up their mobile orders immediately after placing them. Many other baristas chimed in on the topic, bringing to light how common of an occurrence it actually is, with one writing, "We have this like every day. It's so frustrating." Another wrote, "We have soooo many regulars that come 60 [to] 90 seconds after placing their order, it's insane."

Having said that, next time you place an order on the Starbucks app, be sure to wait about five minutes before you ask a barista about it, or more if the location is busy. While you're waiting, you can also brush up on some other ordering mistakes to avoid.