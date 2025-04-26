Avoid This Mistake When Using Starbucks' Mobile App

In addition to making sure you select your correct pick-up location, you'll also want to double-check that you've chosen the right Starbucks location before you click that "checkout" button. It's always a good idea to look at the map as you select where you'll be picking up your order. However, especially if you are someone who orders frequently from different locations, or if there are many Starbucks stores nearby, you need to take note of the address.

While baristas have been known to make orders for those who've mistakenly shown up at the wrong store, as long as you are able to show them the order you placed on the app, there's no guarantee that all locations will be able — or have the time — to do so. And, it's not always feasible to travel to the accidentally chosen location after making such a mistake.

Although accidents will be made from time to time, one of the most important things to remember when at Starbucks is to always be kind to your baristas. This, along with following our other etiquette rules and knowing simple mobile app hacks, will ensure that each visit goes smoothly.