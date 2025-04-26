Avoid This Mistake When Using Starbucks' Mobile App
When you're headed to Starbucks for your favorite morning jolt, a tasty treat, or a refreshing tea, the last thing you want is for the process to take longer than it needs to. Especially during the morning rush, the company's staff aims to function as a well-oiled machine, and adding to their workload would be ill-advised. Tasting Table has outlined 13 etiquette rules you should be following when visiting your local Starbucks, and one of them has to do with a mistake you could easily make on its long-running mobile app.
After adding all desired items to your order, be sure you have identified the pick-up location accurately. When you review your order, there will be a section marked "pickup options." Here, you are able to select either "in store" or "drive-thru." If you don't select the right location, you'll either arrive in store with your order waiting at the drive-thru window, or you'll be in the drive-thru with your order on the counter. You'll also be causing an unnecessary headache for whoever will have to help you track down your chosen goods.
Another common Starbucks app error
In addition to making sure you select your correct pick-up location, you'll also want to double-check that you've chosen the right Starbucks location before you click that "checkout" button. It's always a good idea to look at the map as you select where you'll be picking up your order. However, especially if you are someone who orders frequently from different locations, or if there are many Starbucks stores nearby, you need to take note of the address.
While baristas have been known to make orders for those who've mistakenly shown up at the wrong store, as long as you are able to show them the order you placed on the app, there's no guarantee that all locations will be able — or have the time — to do so. And, it's not always feasible to travel to the accidentally chosen location after making such a mistake.
Although accidents will be made from time to time, one of the most important things to remember when at Starbucks is to always be kind to your baristas. This, along with following our other etiquette rules and knowing simple mobile app hacks, will ensure that each visit goes smoothly.