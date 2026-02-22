The Store-Bought Vegetable Broth To Avoid On Your Next Grocery Trip

Store-bought vegetable broth is a quintessential staple to keep on hand for when a good soup craving strikes. However, it's important to know that not all veggie broth products are equal. To help make the shopping decision easier, we sampled and ranked seven store-bought vegetable stock brands. Last on out list was Kettle & Fire organic vegetable broth.

The vegetable broth rendition from the popular bone broth brand just didn't stack up when compared to others on the market, mainly due to its lack of flavor balance. "Sadly, though, I found it to be too acidic — probably because of the recipe's reliance on tomatoes," we wrote in the review.

We noted that when compared to other store-bought broths and broth bases like Pacific Foods or Better than Bullion, Kettle & Fire's version had a strong tomato flavor (organic tomato paste is high on the ingredient list and tomato specks are visible in the broth). While this is not inherently a bad thing, other broths featuring celery (notably missing from Kettle & Fire's ingredients) and a balance of vegetable and savory flavors were noticeably more comforting. While the product's comparatively lower sodium (480 milligrams per 1 cup serving) is an enticing attribute, in practice the lower salt level plus higher acidity just wasn't what we'd expect in a vegetable broth.