Why It's So Difficult To Contact Aldi Customer Service
For each of Aldi's unique qualities that customers love, there's another thing about the store that can be a thorn in the side. Out of all the annoying things about shopping at Aldi, one of the most puzzling is that you can't call individual locations for customer service. In fact, you can't get help from Aldi on the phone, period. Like most of the grocery chain's quirks, this practice is the result of cost-cutting measures.
If you look up and dial your local Aldi's phone number, you'll hear a recorded message explaining that the company doesn't do customer service calls and that you have to go to its website to submit your request through a written form. Why make getting help so difficult? Because Aldi doesn't want to hire extra employees solely for customer service calls. The chain uses many frugal practices so it can afford to sell items cheaply, including keeping its number of staff members to a minimum. Fewer employees means fewer expenses, and hiring even one or two people to pick up phones creates more checks to dole out. That's why the chain would rather take questions from shoppers in stores or online.
This policy might seem stingy or brusque, but if you want its famously affordable prices to stay low, it's a necessary inconvenience. The chain has also taken measures to make shopping easy for customers and reduce their need to ask questions or resolve issues.
Aldi's generous practices make up for a lack of customer service
Aldi's lack of a help number may be irritating, but the chain puts shoppers first in other ways. Firstly, Aldi's return policy is so generous that customers aren't likely to have any questions or issues that would require a phone call to resolve. You can return nearly anything to the store, and most Aldi-brand food items are covered by a "Twice as Nice" guarantee, meaning you can get both a refund and a replacement. Even if you're confused about a return, you'll have to visit a physical store to take back your purchase anyways, so employees can answer your questions there.
Aldi's website also has an extensive FAQ page that covers everything from deliveries and products details to store practices (like why Aldi charges 25 cents for shopping carts). While this may not help if you need assistance with a specific situation, Aldi does take pains to supply as much detailed info as possible and rule out the need to contact the company.
What if you do need specialized assistance? Aldi's online help page supplies email submission forms for topics like product questions, store concerns, and general feedback. You probably won't get an instant reply, so if you want your situation resolved quickly, you're better off going to your local Aldi and getting help from the staff members. It'll cost you some time and gas money, but since you can't call in, this is the best way to get customer service fast.