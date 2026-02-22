Why It's So Difficult To Contact Aldi Customer Service

For each of Aldi's unique qualities that customers love, there's another thing about the store that can be a thorn in the side. Out of all the annoying things about shopping at Aldi, one of the most puzzling is that you can't call individual locations for customer service. In fact, you can't get help from Aldi on the phone, period. Like most of the grocery chain's quirks, this practice is the result of cost-cutting measures.

If you look up and dial your local Aldi's phone number, you'll hear a recorded message explaining that the company doesn't do customer service calls and that you have to go to its website to submit your request through a written form. Why make getting help so difficult? Because Aldi doesn't want to hire extra employees solely for customer service calls. The chain uses many frugal practices so it can afford to sell items cheaply, including keeping its number of staff members to a minimum. Fewer employees means fewer expenses, and hiring even one or two people to pick up phones creates more checks to dole out. That's why the chain would rather take questions from shoppers in stores or online.

This policy might seem stingy or brusque, but if you want its famously affordable prices to stay low, it's a necessary inconvenience. The chain has also taken measures to make shopping easy for customers and reduce their need to ask questions or resolve issues.