Aldi Vs Trader Joe's: Which Chain Wins In The Prepared Meals Department?

Aldi and Trader Joe's have long gone head-to-head, each with devoted fan bases. While there are some things Aldi does better than Trader Joe's, there are other areas where Trader Joe's shines. If we are only considering the prepared meals department, there is one clear winner. We found that Trader Joe's prepared meals lineup is extensive, ranging from ready-made salads and wraps to frozen entrees across a range of cuisines.

"I like them both. But for me Trader Joe's has better 'pre-made' items like pastas and stuff and Aldi's is more for grocery stuff like flour, rice, eggs, etc." one Redditor said. "The frozen aisle at TJ's is vastly superior to Aldi in my opinion," another commenter said. In another thread, a different Reddit user pointed out that Trader Joe's often offers several versions of the same cuisine in its frozen aisle compared to Aldi's more pared-down, basic selection.

Whether you are short on time or don't really like to cook, Trader Joe's has you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You have options like egg bites and protein smoothies, alongside favorites like the Hatch chile mac and cheese and salsa verde chicken enchiladas. If you prefer cooking from scratch, Aldi is your best bet for fresh and affordable ingredients, and you won't have to deal with the dreaded Trader Joe's parking situation.