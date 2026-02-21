The Hands Down Best Way To Drink Contemporary Gins

If you are a gin fan, then you have certainly heard of contemporary gin, a style that is gaining momentum and appreciation in the spirits world. Because they are less juniper-forward, distillers can play with different botanicals, often native to their area, to give the spirit a stronger sense of place. Therefore, when using contemporary gin in cocktails, your best bet is to craft a simple bramble to better appreciate these flavors.

"I wouldn't say the bramble is the only way to enjoy contemporary gin, but it's absolutely one of the most flattering cocktails to highlight the category," says Justin Lavenue, co-owner of Austin's famed cocktail bar The Roosevelt Room. "Contemporary gins, which tend to lean away from heavy juniper and more toward citrus, floral, root, and herbaceous notes, shine in cocktails where those subtleties have room to breathe. Unlike many other gin-based classics, the bramble gives them exactly that platform."

Unlike a martini, which can often be dominated by heavy juniper, or a gin & tonic that can sometimes overshadow the gin's nuances with quinine and carbonation, Lavenue says that a bramble highlights a gin's botanical blend while remaining refreshing and accessible. "It allows the spirit to remain the masterpiece, presented with a bright, refreshing, and fruit-forward frame," he says.

Contemporary gins often feature notes like elderflower, cucumber, citrus peel, pink peppercorn, or delicate herbs. "Those botanicals play beautifully against fresh lemon juice, while the blackberry liqueur adds richness and depth without overwhelming the base spirit," Lavenue says. "The result is a cocktail that feels bright at first sip, then rounds into something plush and fruit-forward, while still finishing crisp."