Are Dunkin' Bagels Fresh Or Frozen?

Since 1996, Dunkin' has served up a round baked good besides its signature donuts: The humble yet delicious bagel. Customers have enjoyed jazzing up Dunkin' bagels or eating them as-is ever since, but these doughy treats certainly haven't stayed the same over the decades. For one big shake-up, Dunkin' used to serve fresh bagels, but now only uses frozen ones, which not every customer and staff member is happy about.

Dunkin' has described its bagels as "fresh" since they were introduced, and according to self-proclaimed employees on social media, the donut joint used to serve bagels that were truly freshly-baked. Some staff say that dough was delivered to their stores and designated bakers would then bake it in-house, while others say the bagels were baked at off-site facilities, then delivered to stores every morning.

Over time, a majority of Dunkin' locations switched to bagels that were frozen and then shipped to stores. Restaurants either used "thaw-and-serve" bagels that were fully baked off-site, then defrosted before sale, or pre-formed but uncooked bagels that had to be defrosted, proofed, then baked. But today, Dunkin' employees say the overwhelming majority of bagels are "FTO," or freezer-to-oven. FTO bagels arrive at stores pre-shaped, frozen, and uncooked, but don't require defrosting before baking. The company began rolling them out as early as 2020. Some internet users even claim that "everything" at the chain is frozen nowadays, including Dunkin' breakfast sandwiches that may use bagels as a foundation. Customers have definitely noticed these changes — often in not-so-nice ways.