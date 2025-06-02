5 Ways To Jazz Up Bagels From Dunkin'

Dunkin' has always been a dependable destination for coffee and quick breakfast staples, but that extends well beyond coffee and donuts. While the brand has leaned into seasonal drinks and sweet bakery items in recent years, its bagels remain a quiet classic — soft, lightly chewy, and usually served with a generous smear of cream cheese. But if you've been ordering the same toasted bagel on autopilot, there's more room to customize than you might realize. There are plenty of tips, tricks, and hacks for smarter ordering at Dunkin' that can help you create the perfect bagel.

Despite the streamlined menu, Dunkin' stocks a handful of versatile ingredients that, when used creatively, can elevate your bagel to a better breakfast. From unexpected toppings to add sweet or savory notes to additions that bring more texture to every bite, there are ways to turn your usual order into something more filling, flavorful, or texturally interesting — without giving employees (or your wallet) a migraine. Some of these add-ons don't appear on the menu itself, but they're easy to request and assemble yourself if you dare to think outside the bagel.