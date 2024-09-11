The Simple Trick That Dunkin' Employees Use To Revive Stale Bagels

The perfect bagel has a crispy outer shell that houses a chewy core and serves as the ideal base for your breakfast – whether it's eggs and bacon, cream cheese and lox, or sliced strawberries and peanut butter. However, bagels tend to stale faster than other types of bread due to the dough's low moisture. And for chain restaurants like Dunkin', it can be hard to keep bagels fresh beyond their day spent sitting on the shelves. That's why Dunkin' employees are instructed to throw out their leftover donuts and bagels at the end of the day. Food waste is a huge problem in America, with the USDA estimating between 30 to 40% of the food supply being wasted. While this is a bigger problem than individual consumers or food chains, there are little things we can do to reduce food waste.

So there's no need to avoid the bagels at Dunkin' due to the time of day, the microwave and damp towel trick is your best friend. Of course, the whole convenience of a Dunkin' breakfast is having filling food on the go, so you might not have time or access to a microwave. If this is the case, see if the employees at your local Dunkin' will do it for you. Did you buy a bunch of bagels with no add-ons for an event? Consider throwing uneaten ones in the freezer. This is a great way to extend their freshness by months.