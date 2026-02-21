Skip This Classic Italian Dish From Costco Unless You Want A Watery Mess

When you buy Italian food at a grocery store, there is always the risk that it will be incredibly disappointing compared to the real deal. Homemade Italian dishes rely on the use of fresh, high-quality ingredients, and when crucial elements, like pasta, are reheated, they can end up mushy. Tasting Table tried and rated 11 Italian food products from Costco to determine which you should buy and which you should skip. Unfortunately, one classic Italian dish ended up being a watery mess.

Sabatino's Tuscan Style Chicken Piccata comes in a 32-ounce package that costs around $17. It isn't frozen, but it contains fully cooked chicken that must be kept refrigerated until use. The packaging describes the dish as containing tender chicken breasts with a creamy lemon caper sauce and sun-dried tomatoes, which sounds promising. Yet immediately upon opening the package, it was obvious that the dish was far from appetizing. The chicken is pressed together in a brick that needs to be broken apart. The instructions recommend heating the meal up on the stove top, which should have resulted in a thick, creamy sauce. Unfortunately, the sauce was actually runny and watery as well as short on flavor and ingredients.

Overall, the texture of the chicken was okay; the chicken was soft but in strange, unappealing chunks. The flavor was unimpressive, with the most obvious being tart lemon without anything else to offer balance. Although you could potentially improve the dish by adding your own seasonings or some fresh vegetables, that would defeat the purpose of buying a ready-to-eat convenience meal. In the end, this is definitely not a Costco frozen food that could pass for homemade.