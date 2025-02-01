8 Tips You Need When Making Chicken Piccata

Whether you're an advanced cook working in a fine dining restaurant or a beginner trying to get a meal on the table in minutes, there's one technique that can make or break your chicken piccata recipe. You might be surprised to learn this one simple but important step takes place before you even turn on the stove to cook your piccata. Before you start any recipe, chicken piccata included, it's imperative to learn the art of mise en place.

Mise en place is a French phrase that makes life in the kitchen much easier. It's the process of assembling and prepping all of the ingredients required for a recipe before you start to cook. No more chopping one ingredient while the other sautes and then having to take your pan off the heat because the chopping took longer than expected, or your phone rang and pulled you away from your recipe for a bit. Assembling your mise en place allows you to focus solely on cooking.

Making chicken piccata is quick work. Things move quickly once you start, so it's important to have all of your ingredients ready to hit the pan for best results. For instance, chopping the shallots and garlic while the butter melts may seem like a time saver, but the butter will likely burn before you're done. Having all of your ingredients ready to go gives you the best shot at getting your piccata just right.

