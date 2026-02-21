The Best Pizza In Illinois, Hands Down
After surveying our list of the best pizzas in every state, American pizza lovers have options close to home. In Chicago, debates extend beyond toppings to include styles of pizza, and while visitors might assume deep dish is the region's order of choice, many locals search for tavern-style pie. These crispy, cracker-like pizzas are frequently served alongside cold beer without fanfare, and this is exactly what is offered at Vito & Nick's.
Tavern-style pizza has roots in Chicago, with square-cut pies shared over drinks without cutlery to prompt additional rounds. The practice dates back to post-Prohibition, when local bars began offering food to encourage guests to settle in. Vito and Mary Barraco helped usher in the tradition. Having opened their first establishment in 1923, the couple eventually directed their attention to making Sicilian-style pizzas with real cheese, seasoned sausage, tomato sauce, and a closely-kept pizza dough recipe. Their son Nick joined the business after serving in the Air Force, and they perfected the recipe that continues to define the restaurant. "It's excellent," commented a fan on Reddit. "Like eating phenomenal potato chips."
More than a century later, the pizza recipe remains a family-guarded secret. While Vito & Nick's offers history that can entice visitors, it is the way the pizza is made — thin, but just thick enough to hold toppings — that has customers returning. The sausage remains a favorite, and fans take to social media to recommend the wall-carpeted, old-school haunt. Even Guy Fieri has stopped by.
Old is gold at this pizza spot
Visitors to Vito & Nick's are rewarded by an authentic atmosphere. One Redditor described the restaurant as a trip back in time and a must-visit. With Old Style beer on tap, "the entire experience is so classic OG Chicago from the locals to the bartenders and the dimly lit 'old school' pizza pub vibes," wrote the customer. "Even without the pizza, which is glorious, stepping into that place is like a time machine back to a different era," agreed another.
Regulars swear by the institution, but the crispy, well-done style isn't for everyone. "Best pizza in the city, huge note though, you have to like well done pizza," suggested one Redditor, who added that those who haven't liked the pizza aren't fans of extra crispy, crunchy pieces. While a few customers have added that quality has declined in recent years, there are plenty of devoted customers who make the trip to the South Side just for Vito & Nick's.
Vito & Nick's offers a menu beyond pizza, including a list of pastas, sandwiches, appetizers, and sides, plus an all-you-can-eat Friday smelts special. Pitchers of beer are carried to tables, classic cocktails are served, and both glasses and carafes of wine can refresh palates between bites. Vito & Nick's is a cash-only establishment, so you'll need to be prepared with bills or be ready to head to an ATM. To sample pizza that has been served to generations, it is worth advance planning.