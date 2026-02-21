The Best Pizza In Illinois, Hands Down

After surveying our list of the best pizzas in every state, American pizza lovers have options close to home. In Chicago, debates extend beyond toppings to include styles of pizza, and while visitors might assume deep dish is the region's order of choice, many locals search for tavern-style pie. These crispy, cracker-like pizzas are frequently served alongside cold beer without fanfare, and this is exactly what is offered at Vito & Nick's.

Tavern-style pizza has roots in Chicago, with square-cut pies shared over drinks without cutlery to prompt additional rounds. The practice dates back to post-Prohibition, when local bars began offering food to encourage guests to settle in. Vito and Mary Barraco helped usher in the tradition. Having opened their first establishment in 1923, the couple eventually directed their attention to making Sicilian-style pizzas with real cheese, seasoned sausage, tomato sauce, and a closely-kept pizza dough recipe. Their son Nick joined the business after serving in the Air Force, and they perfected the recipe that continues to define the restaurant. "It's excellent," commented a fan on Reddit. "Like eating phenomenal potato chips."

More than a century later, the pizza recipe remains a family-guarded secret. While Vito & Nick's offers history that can entice visitors, it is the way the pizza is made — thin, but just thick enough to hold toppings — that has customers returning. The sausage remains a favorite, and fans take to social media to recommend the wall-carpeted, old-school haunt. Even Guy Fieri has stopped by.