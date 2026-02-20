10 Best Places To Get Gluten-Free Fried Chicken In NYC
If you have celiac disease or are gluten-free for any reason, you know how hard it can be to find gluten-free items like chicken tenders, fried wings, and breaded chicken dishes. In New York City, however, there is an incredible gluten-free food scene. I have been living in New York City for 10 years, and have been gluten-free for half of those years. While I have successfully found the best gluten-free pizza, bagels, and pasta (some of my favorite foods) in the city, I recently realized that I haven't experienced much in the world of gluten-free fried chicken.
I decided to make it my mission to find and test out as many places as I could that offered any type of gluten-free fried chicken. Any chicken that is breaded and fried counted in my search, and I ended up with a list of 10 places that offer wonderful options. I have personally been to seven out of the 10 on this list, and the three that I haven't been to have come highly recommended to me from trusted gluten-free friends. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to have a great list of places to grab gluten-free fried chicken in New York City.
Schnipper's
Schnipper's is a fast food spot that has two locations in New York City: Midtown East and Times Square. The Times Square spot is ideally located, perfect for people who are heading to a Broadway show and need something quick to eat. When I first started eating gluten-free, I didn't go to Schnipper's because I figured its chicken tenders that I used to love weren't gluten-free. Then, one day, I read the physical menu when accompanying a friend, and was shocked to see that it said "gluten-free by accident" under the chicken tenders!
These tenders are some of my absolute favorites. If you're craving a classic fast-food style chicken tender, like Wendy's or McDonald's, I would say that Schnipper's fits the bill. The chicken itself isn't cut extremely thick, and the breading is very crunchy. They don't taste gluten-free at all, hence why I used to eat them before I was gluten-free and had no idea. Another reason I love Schnipper's is that it's very affordable. You can get a chicken tenders and fries meal for under $15, which in New York City, that is a fabulous price.
Multiple Locations
Coqodaq
On the other side of the spectrum, we have Coqodaq, a Michelin-reviewed restaurant. It's actually the sister restaurant to the Korean steakhouse Cote, which is one of New York City's hardest restaurants to get a reservation at. The star of Coqodaq's offerings is fried chicken, but it isn't just any fried chicken. The meat is breaded with rice flour, and it gets fried in a specially made cultured oil. This makes the fried chicken taste lighter and crispier, and the best part? It's gluten-free.
I went to Coqodaq and had a special lunch menu course, which included some appetizers and a bucket of fried chicken. For the first appetizer, I was given a chicken nugget with caviar on top. Now, for context, before I was gluten-free, McDonald's chicken nuggets were my favorite food. Taking a bite of Coqodaq's chicken nuggets brought me immediately back to that perfectly golden nugget I've been missing, and I couldn't believe the crunchy texture. Plus, the caviar on top added a salty explosion that was to die for.
For the main course, I tasted the original fried chicken, the garlic glaze, and the gochujang glaze. While I loved the flavoring of the glazed chicken, the original was my favorite. I actually couldn't believe how crunchy each bite was. Plus, you get a series of sauces that you can pour onto each bite. While expensive, I think Coqodaq is truly worth every penny.
(646) 490-5099
12 East 22nd St., New York, NY 10010
Vinny's Gluten Free Kitchen
New York City is filled with small, individually owned pizza shops, bodegas, and quick-service food marts. Unfortunately, for gluten-free people, these shops tend not to offer anything that we can eat. If you head to Vinny's Gluten Free Kitchen in Hell's Kitchen, however, you will be amazed. This 100% gluten-free spot has pizza, macaroni and cheese, mozzarella sticks, and much more. As for the fried chicken, you can get both fried chicken wings (boneless and breaded or non-breaded and bone-in) as well as classic chicken tenders.
Vinny's Gluten Free Kitchen is open every single day from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m., so it's the perfect place to stop while you're bar hopping, need a late-night meal, or just want to grab something quick while running around the city during the day. The chicken tenders are incredibly filling, and I would say that I like them just as much as the Schnipper's tenders. They are a bit bigger and meatier, but the exterior is still thick and crunchy. They are usually served in an order of three tenders (though you can add more), but I find the three to be incredibly filling and satisfying.
vinnyspastakitchen.getsauce.com
(917) 675-7587
658 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Friedman's
Friedman's is a safe haven for the gluten-free New Yorkers. With seven locations around the city and a dedicated gluten-free menu, it's a place that is an easy no-brainer when trying to find a place to get a good meal. Here, you can get a variety of gluten-free fried chicken dishes from the menu: Chicken wings, fried chicken and waffles, and a fried chicken sandwich.
I've actually had all three of the fried chicken items from Friedman's, and think all of them are fantastic. The fried chicken and waffles offer a great sweet-and-savory option. With the chicken itself coated with a thick crust, and the waffles offering a softer, pillowy texture, it's extremely satisfying texture-wise as well.
The chicken wings are Korean-style and come in a sweet chili glaze. When I've had these, I've always found each bite to be very crunchy and flavor-filled. My favorite, however, is the fried chicken sandwich. The bread that Friedman's serves its sandwiches on is large and thick, and doesn't fall apart when you bite into it. Then, inside, the fried chicken is coated with a sriracha aioli, which I think goes well with the savory and crunchy flavor and texture of the sandwich.
Multiple Locations
Deux Luxe
One of the spots that I have on my list to go to is Deux Luxe. This is a quick-service restaurant that mainly serves gourmet wagyu beef burgers in the Nolita area of Manhattan. The menu also offers things like veggie burgers, gluten-free desserts, and a fried chicken sandwich. While this isn't specifically a gluten-free spot, as everything on the menu is normally made with gluten, you can get any menu item adjusted to be made gluten-free.
On Instagram, I came across a post by one of my favorite gluten-free content creators, @nycbutglutenfree, where she shared that Deux Luxe can make its fried chicken sandwich gluten-free. This is a content creator whom I really trust, as when she's not a fan of certain food items, she says so honestly. However, when it comes to this fried chicken sandwich, she says it's the absolute best. Users on Yelp agree with her sentiments, with multiple reviews raving about the quality and enjoyment of the fried chicken sandwich.
contact@deuxluxeny.com
384 Broome St, New York, NY 10012
Senza Gluten
In Greenwich Village, a great area in New York City to experience fabulous restaurants, there's a spot called Senza Gluten. This is an Italian restaurant that specializes in gluten-free food, and it's especially ideal for people with celiac disease, since there is absolutely no gluten on the premises. The restaurant is usually dimly lit, very cozy, and is usually filled to the brim with guests. The menu is full of incredible, hard-to-find gluten-free items like fried calamari, ravioli, lasagna, and much more.
When I first ate at Senza Gluten, I was excited to see that chicken parmesan was on the menu. This is something I've barely seen served at gluten-free establishments, so I had to take advantage. This dish comes with a breaded, pan-fried chicken breast, and on top is a thick slab of buffalo mozzarella, spaghetti underneath, and tomato sauce mixed throughout. The pan-fried chicken in this dish is always cooked to perfection. It's never too thick or too thin of a piece, and the breading is light yet crispy. I love this dish so much that I get it each time I visit Senza Gluten. There is also chicken Milanese on the menu, which is the pan-fried chicken breast by itself with some sides.
(212) 475-7775
206 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012
Lilli and Loo
For most gluten-free folks, Chinese cuisine feels out of the question. With lots of soy sauce involved (a gluten-containing food that can easily sneak up unknowingly in meals), breaded and fried meats, and noodles, there usually aren't many options that are safe. At Lilli and Loo, a Chinese restaurant that has two locations in Manhattan, there is an entire gluten-free menu available. Nearly anything that you could want on the menu can be made gluten-free, and the food is cooked separately from the gluten-containing food in the kitchen.
When I visited Lilli and Loo, I wanted to try as many things from the menu as I could. I ordered about 10 different entrees, and hands down, my favorite dish was the Crispy General Tso's Chicken. This chicken is served in small, bite-sized breaded pieces. They are heavily breaded, incredibly crispy, and the sauce on top is savory and delicious. I am such a big fan of this dish that I order it for delivery multiple times a month.
Multiple Locations
Casa 13urger
The Lower East Side of Manhattan is filled with a ton of quick-service restaurants, and one very popular spot is Casa 13urger. It's a small, modern, and simply designed burger shop on Delancey Street. The menu has just a few items on it, and it includes a handful of hamburgers, sides, shakes, and a fried chicken burger. The menu says that every single thing on the menu can be made gluten-free except for the side of onion rings.
I've seen many people online share their experiences ordering the gluten-free fried chicken sandwich, and it's on my "must try" list. It's drenched in hot honey, has a thick crust, and the bun of the burger is said to be thick and sturdy — a rarity in the gluten-free world. While Casa 13urger isn't a completely gluten-free establishment, many customers have shared that the staff goes to extra lengths to keep the food safe for people with celiac disease. This could be a great option if you're looking for something quick to eat and want options for people who don't need to eat gluten-free as well, as it offers the best of both worlds.
(646) 398-9095
1 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002
Wild
If you're looking for a gluten-free restaurant for special occasions, look no further than Wild. This is one of my go-to spots for celebrations, birthdays, or a romantic date night. It's located in the West Village, and it has a calming, aesthetically pleasing ambiance to the interior design that I really adore. The entire restaurant is gluten-free, and it offers a ton of variety on its menu, with salads, bowls, pizza, pasta dishes, and burgers. The place has appeal for whoever you choose to dine with.
Similar to Senza Gluten, Wild also offers chicken parmesan and chicken Milanese on the menu. I've had the chicken parmesan, which is served with spaghetti, basil, and tomato sauce, and a thick layer of parmesan cheese. I enjoy this dish just as much as Senza Gluten, and the main difference between them is that I found the chicken to be a bit crispier at Wild. It seems like it had a thicker coating of bread crumbs, or it was fried a bit more, but either way, it felt like a very indulgent version of chicken parmesan. Next time I visit, I definitely plan to try the chicken Milanese, since I enjoyed the fried chicken so much in the chicken parmesan.
(212) 929-2920
535 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Mommy Pai's
Mommy Pai's is a Thai fast food restaurant that specializes in chicken tenders. It's located in the Lower East Side, and you won't be able to miss the exterior if you walk by. It has neon signs, vibrant Thai decor, and there is often a line of people waiting outside. The chicken tenders are gluten-free, dairy-free, and halal. While the website does say that the menu online doesn't directly reflect what is served on a daily basis, it gives a good idea. There are several different fried chicken tenders listed on the website: Lemongrass flavored, spicy, coconut, and Muay Thai, the latter of which is made with garlic, soy, fish sauce, coriander, and white pepper.
Customers online rave about the fried chicken tenders from Mommy Pai's. They are said to be thinly cut, extremely tender, and very juicy on the inside. The fried breading is incredibly crispy, and just by the photos online, I can tell that they are thickly coated. There is also a wide range of different sauces that you can get to dip your chicken tenders into, and many of them aren't your usual sauces like honey mustard or barbecue. Passion fruit, pink peppercorn, sweet and sour, and sweet soy mustard are examples of dipping sauces to expect at Mommy Pai.
203 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
Methodology
Finding the best gluten-free fried chicken in New York City is no easy feat. First and foremost, I considered any sort of breaded chicken that is fried to be fried chicken. So, this included things from your average fried chicken to chicken parmesan and everything in between. I have been gluten-free for nearly five years now, and over the years, I have been determined to find the best fried chicken options. Before I knew I had celiac disease, fried chicken was always one of my go-to foods to order at restaurants. At first, I thought that I had to kiss my fried chicken-eating days goodbye, but I quickly discovered that New York City offers lots of variety in that department.
I've visited a lot of places in the city that offer fried chicken, and ultimately, I had seven places that I would highly recommend. Each of these spots offered a delicious version of fried chicken that I would gladly eat at any given time. I also added three locations that have been on my "must-visit" list but simply haven't visited. These spots have been made known to me through the gluten-free community on TikTok and Instagram, and have come highly recommended by accounts that I trust. All in all, I ended up with 10 great places to get fried chicken in New York City.