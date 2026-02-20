10 Best Places To Get Gluten-Free Fried Chicken In NYC

If you have celiac disease or are gluten-free for any reason, you know how hard it can be to find gluten-free items like chicken tenders, fried wings, and breaded chicken dishes. In New York City, however, there is an incredible gluten-free food scene. I have been living in New York City for 10 years, and have been gluten-free for half of those years. While I have successfully found the best gluten-free pizza, bagels, and pasta (some of my favorite foods) in the city, I recently realized that I haven't experienced much in the world of gluten-free fried chicken.

I decided to make it my mission to find and test out as many places as I could that offered any type of gluten-free fried chicken. Any chicken that is breaded and fried counted in my search, and I ended up with a list of 10 places that offer wonderful options. I have personally been to seven out of the 10 on this list, and the three that I haven't been to have come highly recommended to me from trusted gluten-free friends. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to have a great list of places to grab gluten-free fried chicken in New York City.