This Popular, Sweet Spread Has Been Spotted In The Olympic Village Dining Halls (In Massive Amounts)
You may imagine that Olympic athletes mainly stick to healthy foods, especially during the big games. In reality, press coverage of meals served at Olympic Villages have revealed many sweet treats on offer, such as the chocolate muffins that captivated athletes and fans alike during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Now, a different chocolatey indulgence is making waves at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Nutella. More specifically, a massive pump full of the sweet spread has been spotted at a Village dining hall.
As seen in multiple TikToks posted by Winter Games competitors, Milano Cortina meal buffets offer goodies like bread, fresh fruit, pastries, and cereal. But the real draw is a comically oversized "jar" of Nutella, which is actually a tank of the chocolate-hazelnut spread with a metal pump on top. Press down the handle, and a flowing river of sugary goodness flows out, ready to dress up toast, muffins, croissants, and more. With a café station also set up at the dining hall, athletes can even give their morning coffee a decadent upgrade with Nutella, if they so please.
Before Nutella was popularized in America, it was invented in 1964 in Piedmont, Italy. As this year's Winter Olympics are hosted in the same country, it makes sense that the spread is proudly displayed front and center. With commenters on athletes' social media pages going wild for the Nutella dispenser and begging for a closer look, it's safe to say that the sweet treat has become a star in its own right.
There's more than Nutella to excite competitors at the Milano Cortina Olympic dining halls
The Nutella dispenser may be the most enviable part of the 2026 Winter Games food lineup — it's certainly more approachable than broccoli juice, the "it" beverage among 2026 Olympians. However, Olympic athletes have shared plenty of other awe-inspiring sneak peeks at what they're chowing on between competitions and practice sessions.
Naturally, classic Italian dishes like pizza, lasagna, and gelato are all over the Milano Cortina Olympic Villages. South African cross-country skier Matthew C. Smith even posted a TikTok wherein a dining hall staff member presents him with a pizza decorated like South Africa's flag. Try asking for that kind of service from Domino's! Competitors can also enjoy local Italian cheeses and cured meats like bresaola — a specialty of Valtellina, a region hosting multiple Olympic events this year like snowboarding and alpine skiing.
The Villages also offer fancy desserts that could give the big ol' Nutella dispenser a run for its money, such tiramisu, chocolate lava cakes, apple tarts, and even torta del nonna or "grandma's cake," a delectable Tuscan dessert of lemon cream layered in a pastry crust and topped with pine nuts. While most Olympics viewers will have their eyes glued to the competition, foodies should also watch athletes' social media accounts closely for more tasty tidbits.