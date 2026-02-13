This Popular, Sweet Spread Has Been Spotted In The Olympic Village Dining Halls (In Massive Amounts)

You may imagine that Olympic athletes mainly stick to healthy foods, especially during the big games. In reality, press coverage of meals served at Olympic Villages have revealed many sweet treats on offer, such as the chocolate muffins that captivated athletes and fans alike during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Now, a different chocolatey indulgence is making waves at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Nutella. More specifically, a massive pump full of the sweet spread has been spotted at a Village dining hall.

As seen in multiple TikToks posted by Winter Games competitors, Milano Cortina meal buffets offer goodies like bread, fresh fruit, pastries, and cereal. But the real draw is a comically oversized "jar" of Nutella, which is actually a tank of the chocolate-hazelnut spread with a metal pump on top. Press down the handle, and a flowing river of sugary goodness flows out, ready to dress up toast, muffins, croissants, and more. With a café station also set up at the dining hall, athletes can even give their morning coffee a decadent upgrade with Nutella, if they so please.

Before Nutella was popularized in America, it was invented in 1964 in Piedmont, Italy. As this year's Winter Olympics are hosted in the same country, it makes sense that the spread is proudly displayed front and center. With commenters on athletes' social media pages going wild for the Nutella dispenser and begging for a closer look, it's safe to say that the sweet treat has become a star in its own right.