Why Broccoli Juice Is The It Beverage Of The 2026 Olympians

Food, drink, and the Olympics often go hand-in-hand, sometimes in strange ways. Case in point, the 2026 Winter Olympians are currently indulging in one of the more unusual sports culinary developments in recent history. It's no secret that athletes are always looking for better ways to power themselves and boost their performance. Just think of the current craze for high protein ingredients and foods. That chase opens up a whole market for inventive entrepreneurs looking to sell the next big sports supplement, and if the participants at the Winter Olympics are a hint at what's to come, by this time next year every aspiring athlete or gym rat is going to be swinging broccoli juice.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a highly concentrated shot of broccoli juice has exploded in popularity at the games this year, with European endurance athletes in sports like cross-country skiing particularly enamored by the liquid supplement. Why? Well, according to the Swedish company Nomio (the brand behind these broccoli shots), the green vegetable contains high levels of compounds called isothiocyanates (ITCs), which it says lowers blood lactate levels.

As a result, the beverage helps alleviate the "burning" sensation felt in muscles during intense exercise, allowing athletes to push themselves harder and longer with less pain. Nomio notes that its product contains over six pounds worth of compounds from broccoli sprouts compressed into a tiny 60 milliliter shot. We may prefer a nicely browned piece of roasted broccoli ourselves, but admittedly we aren't trying to ski 50 kilometers.