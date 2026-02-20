This Washington, DC Coffee Shop Will Serve You Espresso Shots In Cookie Cups — If You Know How To Ask

In the heart of Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, a couple from Buenos Aires, Argentina has introduced new experiences to the community. At Flor, the worlds of books and food collide, and the shop's proprietors have created a space where slowing down and savoring life's deliciousness is encouraged. Monthly events have attracted visitors and an off-menu treat has found a captive audience via social media buzz. Those in the know ask for "El Principito," unlocking a coffee drink served inside of a handmade cookie cup.

Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef famous for making cronuts, developed cookie cups in 2013, paving the way for coffee cones to become an internet obsession. While some visitors have been disappointed about the taste of the cookies and described the espresso as sour-tasting, others have been thrilled with their visit to Flor, describing the food as "insanely good" and complimenting the friendly owners' book collection. Those who have sampled the cookie treat warn that espressos should be sipped before the cookie cup is sampled. "Learned my lesson the hard way, but very delicious," wrote a reviewer on Google.