This Washington, DC Coffee Shop Will Serve You Espresso Shots In Cookie Cups — If You Know How To Ask
In the heart of Washington D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, a couple from Buenos Aires, Argentina has introduced new experiences to the community. At Flor, the worlds of books and food collide, and the shop's proprietors have created a space where slowing down and savoring life's deliciousness is encouraged. Monthly events have attracted visitors and an off-menu treat has found a captive audience via social media buzz. Those in the know ask for "El Principito," unlocking a coffee drink served inside of a handmade cookie cup.
Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef famous for making cronuts, developed cookie cups in 2013, paving the way for coffee cones to become an internet obsession. While some visitors have been disappointed about the taste of the cookies and described the espresso as sour-tasting, others have been thrilled with their visit to Flor, describing the food as "insanely good" and complimenting the friendly owners' book collection. Those who have sampled the cookie treat warn that espressos should be sipped before the cookie cup is sampled. "Learned my lesson the hard way, but very delicious," wrote a reviewer on Google.
Sampling social media sensations in real life
As with all viral concepts, the allure of special orders comes with a cost. "I won't be back because I don't think the line and chaos in there are worth it for what you're getting. Just my humble opinion, again I could see a lot of people liking this place," wrote a Flor visitor on Google. Indeed, plenty of visitors have been thrilled by their visits. One customer, swayed by social media posts, enjoyed Flor's layout, writing on Google, "The upstairs is part book store and part living room. There were couples eating and families playing board games. Others were reading, working, or browsing the shelves. Very cool vibes."
In addition to coffee served in a sweet treat, Flor is also tempting customers with Argentinian medialuna, empanadas, salads, sandwiches, bowls, and soft serve. If you can't make it to Georgetown, coffee in a cookie cup may be a treat you can try at home — just be sure to line the inside of your cookie creations with chocolate to prevent the cookie from softening too quickly. Allow the treat to cool before filling it with your beverage of choice and appreciate Flor's ethos of savoring all that is good right from your own kitchen.