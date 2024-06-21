Serve Coffee In An Ice Cream Cone For The Ultimate Dessert Drink

If you're looking for a way to make your cup of coffee a bit more exciting, then you need to know about this fun trend that transforms it into the ultimate dessert drink: using an ice cream cone as a cup. Besides the coffee fixings, all you need to go out and get are ice cream cones, chocolate, and coconut oil. The most important step to take care of is coating the inside of the cone with chocolate — this is essential so that the hot coffee doesn't make the cone soggy. Once you have chocolate-coated ice cream cones, you're free to fill them with any coffee drink of your choice.

A homemade latte is an ideal coffee drink to start with — it's easy to make and will look aesthetically pleasing in the cone (especially if you know how to pull off latte art). It's also a great opportunity to pull out a recipe for a flavored latte. For example, Tasting Table's DIY deluxe pistachio latte will become even more decadent when served in an ice cream cone. Or, for another green drink, serve a matcha latte in the cone. Or, to up the ante on the sweet factor, serve a mocha in the ice cream cone. On the other hand, you can keep it simple and just serve brewed black coffee in the cone. Really, you can serve any coffee drink you want in the cone — the only limitation is iced drinks, since there's, unfortunately, no room for the ice.