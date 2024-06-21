Serve Coffee In An Ice Cream Cone For The Ultimate Dessert Drink
If you're looking for a way to make your cup of coffee a bit more exciting, then you need to know about this fun trend that transforms it into the ultimate dessert drink: using an ice cream cone as a cup. Besides the coffee fixings, all you need to go out and get are ice cream cones, chocolate, and coconut oil. The most important step to take care of is coating the inside of the cone with chocolate — this is essential so that the hot coffee doesn't make the cone soggy. Once you have chocolate-coated ice cream cones, you're free to fill them with any coffee drink of your choice.
A homemade latte is an ideal coffee drink to start with — it's easy to make and will look aesthetically pleasing in the cone (especially if you know how to pull off latte art). It's also a great opportunity to pull out a recipe for a flavored latte. For example, Tasting Table's DIY deluxe pistachio latte will become even more decadent when served in an ice cream cone. Or, for another green drink, serve a matcha latte in the cone. Or, to up the ante on the sweet factor, serve a mocha in the ice cream cone. On the other hand, you can keep it simple and just serve brewed black coffee in the cone. Really, you can serve any coffee drink you want in the cone — the only limitation is iced drinks, since there's, unfortunately, no room for the ice.
How to coat the inside of an ice cream cone with chocolate
As mentioned above, it's super important that the inside of the ice cream cone is coated with chocolate — the last thing that we want is for the hot liquid to make the cone so soggy that it falls apart. So before you start serving your homemade coffee drinks in cones, you need to know how to coat the cones. To do this, you'll need two ounces of chocolate (either milk or dark will work, so choose your favorite) and ½ teaspoon of coconut oil — this is enough to coat two cones, so multiply the recipe if you need more than that.
Heat up the chocolate in the microwave until it's mostly melted, then stir in the coconut oil. If it needs a bit more time in the microwave, pop it back in for another 10 seconds. Then, use a spoon to coat the entire inside of the cone with the melted chocolate. Finally, freeze the cones so that the chocolate can harden — this should take about 20 minutes. Once they're out of the freezer, you may want to leave them out for a few minutes to get them closer to room temperature — you don't want the super cold cones to cool down your hot coffee. But after that, the cones are all ready to be filled with coffee.