You'll See This Croissant Look-Alike In Argentinean Bakeries — But It's Actually A Signature Specialty

If you've never been to an Argentine bakery, let this be your sign to go and discover the abundance of sweet treats the South American country is famous for. Walking down the streets of cities like Buenos Aires, or visiting your own neighborhood Argentinean bakeshop, you'll quickly notice one particular pastry that looks strikingly similar to a croissant at first glance: a medialuna. While medialunas (which translates to half moons) are also made from laminated dough (sheets of dough folded and layered with butter), rolled and baked in the shape of a crescent, and eaten as part of a traditional Argentinean breakfast with coffee, these signature Argentinean pastries are actually quite different than French croissants.

Medialunas are actually perhaps more similar to Italian cornettos (which makes sense due to the large influence of Italian immigration on the country's cuisine), which, like sweet medialunas, contain eggs in the dough. Whereas croissant dough is typically eggless. Though both are yeast-based doughs and the base of each pastry-laminated dough has similarities, croissants contain lots of butter — usually more than sweet medialunas — giving them their crunch and flaky layers. In comparison, medialunas are typically smaller in size, softer, and more breadlike. The layers pull apart satisfyingly, more like a crescent roll than a flaky croissant. And unlike croissants, which are typically not very sweet, medialunas can be made with either sweet or savory dough varieties.