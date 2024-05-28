Sweet Treats Are The Main Course For A Traditional Breakfast In Argentina

Breakfast around the world comes in many forms. From the aromatic, salty, and spicy flavors of Malaysia's nasi lemak to the beautiful spread of dishes that comes out for a Turkish breakfast, the traditions of the day's first meal take on fascinating contrasts.

In Argentina, morning dining is not an all-out affair — that's saved for lunch and dinner. Instead, people in this South American nation prefer their first meal light, limited to a pastry or toast, accompanied by a drink. Typically, these bites are sweet in nature, either pastries called facturas — which is the same word for receipt in reference to their on-the-go nature — or tostadas, which are toast.

Such morning bites come in many forms, from sweetened croissant-like medialunas to sugar-coated palmeritas and even simple churros. The toast or pastry is often accompanied by a sweet spread, ranging from sticky dulce de leche to beloved dulce de membrillo, which you might recognize as the quince paste on a fancy charcuterie board. It's a meal enjoyed quickly, but one that still hits the spot.