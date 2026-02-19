Drizzling This Korean Condiment On Cabbage Takes It From Simple To Standout
There are a myriad of simple ways to cook cabbage to reap the nutritional benefits of this gut-healthy and fiber-rich cruciferous favorite. Whether broiled, roasted, grilled, or steamed, this versatile vegetable can make a lovely side dish or entree in its own right. If you want to elevate your cooked cabbage to new flavor heights, simply include a portion of gochujang in the mix.
Gochujang is a tangy Korean condiment made from dried red chili flakes, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt. A boldly bright red paste, gochujang has a rich flavor with a fair amount of heat and complexity in addition to bearing a texture not unlike miso paste. In fact, it can be used to marinate cabbage in kimchi recipes, making this a familiar pairing that's prime for hot dishes as well.
You can easily use gochujang as a glaze or marinade for your cabbage prior to roasting or sautéing. It can also be added as a topping to accent your tenderized cabbage. All you need are a couple hearty tablespoons of this Korean condiment to complement your favorite cabbage recipe.
Tips for using gochujang with cabbage
For starters, not all store-bought styles of gochujang are exactly alike. In fact, if you can't find gochujang, you can easily create a makeshift variety using a combination of miso paste, hot sauce, and sugar. With any new condiment that you're using for the first time, be sure to take a small taste to get an idea of what you're working with before adding it to your favorite cabbage dish.
Go slowly and taste as you go to ensure you're not overpowering your cabbage with the addition of gochujang. The popular Korean condiment would make a perfect glaze brushed onto cabbage steaks or even tossed with a mixture of chopped cabbage prepared under the broiler. You can also include gochujang in traditional cabbage-based recipes to create unique fusions of flavors.
In lieu of exerting the effort to prepare individual rolls of stuffed cabbage, try a cabbage roll soup recipe and mix in some gochujang to bring the heat. Similarly, try adding the paste into a dish of melting cabbage or cabbage au gratin to include more spice and robust taste in these classic comfort dishes. Use your gochujang-enhanced cabbage as a side dish to accompany your favorite entrees or pair it with your preferred proteins to round it out into a full meal.