Drizzling This Korean Condiment On Cabbage Takes It From Simple To Standout

There are a myriad of simple ways to cook cabbage to reap the nutritional benefits of this gut-healthy and fiber-rich cruciferous favorite. Whether broiled, roasted, grilled, or steamed, this versatile vegetable can make a lovely side dish or entree in its own right. If you want to elevate your cooked cabbage to new flavor heights, simply include a portion of gochujang in the mix.

Gochujang is a tangy Korean condiment made from dried red chili flakes, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt. A boldly bright red paste, gochujang has a rich flavor with a fair amount of heat and complexity in addition to bearing a texture not unlike miso paste. In fact, it can be used to marinate cabbage in kimchi recipes, making this a familiar pairing that's prime for hot dishes as well.

You can easily use gochujang as a glaze or marinade for your cabbage prior to roasting or sautéing. It can also be added as a topping to accent your tenderized cabbage. All you need are a couple hearty tablespoons of this Korean condiment to complement your favorite cabbage recipe.